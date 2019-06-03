GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Services
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Rosemarie Fox

Rosemarie Fox Obituary
Rosemarie Fox
Rosemarie Fox, 86, of Riverside, CT passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" and mother of Michael Fox Sr. and Elaine Forte. Grandmother of Cresta-Lee Fox, Alicia Kovacs and Michael Fox Jr. and great-grandmother of Zachary Kovacs.
Visitation will be on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd. #3, Greenwich, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.castiglionefh.com
Published in GreenwichTime on June 3, 2019
