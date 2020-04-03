GreenwichTime Obituaries
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Rosemary Juan
Rosemary Coyne Juan

Rosemary Coyne Juan

Rosemary Coyne Juan Obituary
Rosemary Coyne Juan
Rosemary Coyne Juan, longtime resident of Greenwich, CT passed into eternal life on April 2, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Herbert Stephen Coyne and Ivonette Oakes Coyne. She graduated from St. Joseph's College and worked for 65 years as a volunteer for The Greenwich Women's Exchange, Helping Women Help Themselves.
She was a daily communicant and member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and a longtime member of the Greenwich Country Club. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and faithful friend.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Juan Hayes, her son Henry Walter Juan, her daughter-in-law Marilyn Peek Juan, her grandsons Henry Alexander (Alex) Juan, Tucker Juan, her granddaughter Elizabeth Hall Juan, and three nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Henry Walter Juan Jr., and her son, Peter Duane Juan.
At this time, there will be no formal liturgy, but a plan for one in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Greenwich Women's Exchange, Sacred Heart Greenwich, or the Brunswick School.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 5, 2020
