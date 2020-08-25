Rosemary D. Vollmer
Rosemary D. Vollmer, loving and devoted Mother and Grandmother, passed away on August 24, 2020 surrounded by her adoring daughters. She was 80. Rosemary was born on August 2, 1940 in New York City and a longtime Greenwich resident.
Rosemary attended Elizabeth Seton School for Girls and Marymount College where she majored in English and Sociology. She also earned a second degree from New York School of Interior Design. In addition to raising her daughters and being a homemaker, Rosemary was an Interior Designer and real estate Broker. Rosemary was passionate about everything in her life especially her family, friends and rescuing dogs. She enjoyed traveling, reading, writing, shopping and celebrating holidays and milestones with her family.
Rosemary was married to Dr. Edward Vollmer on February 21, 1963 who predeceased her. Rosemary is survived by her daughters Jacqueline Vollmer-Viera (husband Marcelo) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Melinda Zukauskas (husband John) of Greenwich, Connecticut. Rosemary was blessed with and treasured by her three grandchildren Elise, Charlie, and Liliana who will forever hold beautiful memories of her everlasting love for them.
Funeral mass to be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, Connecticut 06878 and burial immediately after at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 West Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, New York 10532.
Memorial donations may be made in Rosemary's memory to OPIN (Outreach to Pets in Need) https://opinpets.org or Multiple Myeloma Foundation https://themmrf.org