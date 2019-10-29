|
|
Rosemary Wilson
Rosemary Wilson, 65 of Norwalk passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of James Wilson, Jr. Much loved mother of James Wilson and wife Venus, Tom Wilson and wife Patti and aunt of Candice McHale and Jay Kanozik. Cherished grandmother of Marley Rose Wilson, Dexter McHale and Xavier Roman, and proud owner of dog Maggie.
Born to the late John and Frances Kanozik on August 12, 1954 in Port Chester, she spent her youth in Chickahominy with her siblings: the late Barbara Kanizok, John Kanozik, Jr., and Judy Miller. She later moved to Norwalk with her husband and two sons.
Rosemary was employed for over 24 years as a Parking Enforcement officer for the Town of Greenwich. Her love of animals led to a previous career in dog grooming. She enjoyed gardening and Sunday brunches, but her greatest passion was spending time with her family. Rosemary's family will truly miss her warm smile, sense of humor and unconditional love.
Friends and family may visit at the Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd. #3, Greenwich, CT on Thursday, October 31 from 10-11 a.m. A service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 and burial will be private. Share a memory of Rosemary at www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 30, 2019