Royal E. Peterson, II passed away from pneumonia on May 13, 2019 at the age of 96 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Royal was born in New York City and raised in Greenwich, CT. He attended the Greenwich Country Day School (Class of '36), the Hill School (Class of '40), Princeton University (Class of '44) and the Columbia School of Business (Class of '48). He was commissioned in the United States Navy Reserve on May 10, 1944, and two days later married Dorothy May Brill of Franklin Township, NJ and Nantucket, MA. After a brief honeymoon, Royal joined the Navy fleet serving in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theatres. He ended the war as a Lieutenant J.G. in charge of a flotilla of 36 amphibious craft gathered in Subic Bay in the Phillipines. He always said he was saved from the projected invasion of the Japanese home islands by President Harry Truman's decision to drop the atom bomb.

After receiving his MBA at Columbia, Royal joined TIME, Inc. in the advertising department and remained there for 29 years. He was fortunate to work during the grand days of TIME with Founder Henry Luce and Roy Larsen. At various times he managed sales in the Chicago office, the Philadelphia office and, when headquartered in New York, he managed sales in the eastern half of the United States. After retirement from TIME, he became a consultant to a variety of magazines including Parade, McFadden Publications and The Atlantic. In 1985, Royal retired to Montecito, CA.

Royal met his wife, Dolly Brill, on Nantucket Island, MA at the age of 18 on a raft at the Cliffside Beach Club, and they remained together throughout their lives. Royal was predeceased in death by Dolly in 2008 and by his son Oakley in 1973. He leaves behind his daughter, Diana Northrop, son-in-law Johnston Northrop, and his granddaughters, Julia Ackland, Claire Ackland and Claire's husband, George Eric Gorohoff, all of whom live in California.

Royal joined the Board of Montecito's Music Academy of the West in 1985 where he served for 15 years, two of those ('89, '90) as Chairman. He helped to raise substantial funds for the Academy's Scholarship fund through their charity golf tournaments.

For 50 years, Dolly and Royal were also breeders and exhibitors of white and black Standard poodles. Their Deryabar kennel was known on both coasts for beautiful and well-tempered dogs who won many championships. Royal also enjoyed surf casting in Nantucket, fly fishing in the West and everywhere, golf. Royal learned golf at the age of five and played well into his late 80s. In 1952 he set the amateur course record of 64 at the Round Hill Club in Greenwich, CT. He also broke a record at age 79 at the Valley Club of Montecito, CA when he scored two eagles in a row on the 14th and 15th holes. Over his long life, he enjoyed memberships at Round Hill, Sankaty Head Golf Club and the Yacht Club in Nantucket, Glenview and the Saddle and Cycle Club in Chicago, the Minneapolis Club, the Merion Golf Club and the Racquet Club of Philadelphia, the Pine Valley Golf Club and the Valley Club of Montecito, CA. Friends feel sure Royal is still playing golf in the sky.

Royal will be laid to rest at the Santa Barbara Cemetery in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Music Academy of the West or the ASPCA or the Humane Society of the United States. The family is deeply grateful for the wonderful care Royal received at Casa Dorinda in Montecito, CA and for the companionship of his dear friend there, Brownie Borden. Published in GreenwichTime on May 16, 2019