Ruth Daur
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Daur
Ruth (Zeh) Daur, age 91, of Harwich, MA, formerly of Greenwich, CT, died peacefully on May 21, 2020 in Hyannis, MA, surrounded by family members. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Daur, who preceded her in death in 1994. Ruth was born in Port Chester, NY, March 11, 1929 to the late William and Anna (Johnson) Zeh. She was a devoted wife and mother to her six children, and until passing she continued to care for her daughter, Cindy who has special needs. Ruth's energy all through life was incredible, volunteering with local groups serving individuals with disabilities in Cape Cod, MA where she and Cindy livedfor over 30 years, and frequently baking multiple batches of her famous crumb cake for friends and loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband Lawrence, sisters Alice, Caroline, Judy, and daughter Kathy. Ruth is survived by her sister Lilian, her son Lawrence and his wife Andrea Daur, daughter Ruthann and her husband Frank Spano, son George Daur and his wife Paula, daughter Barbara Amoruso whose husband Anthony is deceased, daughter Cindy, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be reunited with her loving husband, daughter Kathy, and sisters in heaven, while her amazing spirit will be remembered and missed by all who held her dear here on Earth. A graveside vigil will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery North Street, Greenwich CT at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Special Olympics.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery North Street
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Larry & Family. So sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Sue Johnson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved