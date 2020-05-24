Ruth Daur
Ruth (Zeh) Daur, age 91, of Harwich, MA, formerly of Greenwich, CT, died peacefully on May 21, 2020 in Hyannis, MA, surrounded by family members. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Daur, who preceded her in death in 1994. Ruth was born in Port Chester, NY, March 11, 1929 to the late William and Anna (Johnson) Zeh. She was a devoted wife and mother to her six children, and until passing she continued to care for her daughter, Cindy who has special needs. Ruth's energy all through life was incredible, volunteering with local groups serving individuals with disabilities in Cape Cod, MA where she and Cindy livedfor over 30 years, and frequently baking multiple batches of her famous crumb cake for friends and loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband Lawrence, sisters Alice, Caroline, Judy, and daughter Kathy. Ruth is survived by her sister Lilian, her son Lawrence and his wife Andrea Daur, daughter Ruthann and her husband Frank Spano, son George Daur and his wife Paula, daughter Barbara Amoruso whose husband Anthony is deceased, daughter Cindy, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be reunited with her loving husband, daughter Kathy, and sisters in heaven, while her amazing spirit will be remembered and missed by all who held her dear here on Earth. A graveside vigil will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery North Street, Greenwich CT at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Special Olympics.
Published in Greenwich Time on May 24, 2020.