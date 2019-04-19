Ruth Edna Thomas

Ruth Edna Thomas passed away on April 15, 2019. She was 89 years old. Born on Staten Island to Freida and Fred Schmaus in 1930.

She was educated in the City schools including Hunter College where she graduated in 1952 with an AB degree. She was a math major. She held several jobs in the city. At this time, she married in August to Neil Thomas. The couple settled in Greenwich, CT after a job in NY. She went to Greenwich Academy teaching math. In 1970, she joined Pitney Bowes until her retirement in 1993.

Among her favorite pastimes was photography and cross stitch embroidery done for DHUMC fairs. Much time was spent in cruising in Jibe-ho from Canada, New Foundland, the East Coast of the U.S. Bahamas and cruise ships in the Caribbean's, including Angel Falls in Venezuela.

She leaves behind her husband, Neil of 66 years and two fine offspring; Karen Varbaro and Neil Thomas, Jr.

Burial was with Neil's Grandparents in Bronxville, NY. Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary