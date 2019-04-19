GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Edna Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Edna Thomas Obituary
Ruth Edna Thomas
Ruth Edna Thomas passed away on April 15, 2019. She was 89 years old. Born on Staten Island to Freida and Fred Schmaus in 1930.
She was educated in the City schools including Hunter College where she graduated in 1952 with an AB degree. She was a math major. She held several jobs in the city. At this time, she married in August to Neil Thomas. The couple settled in Greenwich, CT after a job in NY. She went to Greenwich Academy teaching math. In 1970, she joined Pitney Bowes until her retirement in 1993.
Among her favorite pastimes was photography and cross stitch embroidery done for DHUMC fairs. Much time was spent in cruising in Jibe-ho from Canada, New Foundland, the East Coast of the U.S. Bahamas and cruise ships in the Caribbean's, including Angel Falls in Venezuela.
She leaves behind her husband, Neil of 66 years and two fine offspring; Karen Varbaro and Neil Thomas, Jr.
Burial was with Neil's Grandparents in Bronxville, NY.
Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now