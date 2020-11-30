Sabina Alonzo

Sabina Alonzo, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Greenwich, CT on November 22, 2020. Her beloved husband, Martin, of 64 years predeceased her in 2016. They built a wonderful life together. Survived by their children, Martin (Judy), Marlene and Sabrina and three wonderful grandchildren Martin Kyle, Jillian Brooke and Devin Charles.

As a young girl, Sabina loved to ice skate and roller blade, but her dream came true when she married her high school sweetheart, Martin Alonzo, in 1952. She graduated from New Utrecht High School, Brooklyn, NY and Drakes Business School. She worked at Electrolux Corporation in New York City for five years.

She had an unwavering faith in God and was a member first of Saint Michael's Church in Greenwich where she was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Saint Michael's Guild. Later in life, she became a member and supporter of Saint Mary's Church. Sabina was an active member of the Women's Club of Greenwich where she made lasting friends and played bridge. She volunteered in the Family Room at Greenwich Hospital for 35 years helping family members while they visited loved ones in the OR. She was also an active participant at the YWCA enjoying her Boutelle exercise classes. Sabina enjoyed a long membership with Westchester CC where she was active in the 9-holers and theater group. She will be remembered for all her different babushka hats that she wore during theater season.

In her later years, Sabina watched her beloved Mets on TV and was caught many times shouting at the TV saying "sand lot" baseball! She also enjoyed watching the game shows - Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune with her daughters. It sometimes became competitive.

Her positive outlook and inner strength lifted her through challenging times. Her gift was making those around her feel welcomed and at eased. She relished time spent with family and friends. We will miss her wit, one-line zingers, kindness and her smile.

Calling hours are Thursday, December 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, at St. Mary Parish, 178 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Yale Stem Cell Center and the Yale Eye Center. Please send memorial gifts to: Sharon McManus Yale School of Medicine Development Office, PO Box 7611, New Haven, CT 06519-0611. Please make a notation that the gift is: In Memory of Sabina Alonzo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store