Samuel Wiggins
1935 - 2020
Samuel J. Wiggins
February 26, 1935 to April 28, 2020 Samuel J. Wiggins passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, after a decline in health and complications from COVID-19.
Sam, also known as Sammy, was born in Greenwich, CT where he lived for 85 years. Sam was an active member of Jehovah's Witnesses and served as a zealous and tireless minister. He will long be remembered for the encouragement and assistance he gave his spiritual family. Sam was with the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. As a letter carrier in Greenwich, he made many, many lasting friendships.
He is survived by Miriam R. Wiggins, his wife of 54 years; a son Kevin J. Wiggins (Susan); a daughter M. Renee Graham (Calvin) and daughter Barbara J. Whitaker (Bruce); his grandchildren Jennifer and Kyle Wiggins, Maximilian and Samuel Graham, Justice and Jarrett Whitaker, and one great-grandchild, Mynka Callait Wiggins; a brother, Richard Randolph Wiggins (Selma) of Pinebush, NY, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Sam's faith and ministry, passion for music and playing the piano and spending time at Grass Island with his wife filled his days with happiness.
An online memorial service hosted by the West Stamford Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
West Stamford Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
