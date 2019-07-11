|
|
Sandra Elaine Kelly
Sandra Elaine Kelly, formerly of Greenwich, passed away on June 2, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on September 22, 1947 to Alfred and Ruth Jensen who predeceased her. Sandra grew up in New Paltz, NY, graduating from New Paltz High School in 1965. She then went on to graduate from Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing in Poughkeepsie, NY in 1967. Her degree in nursing brought her to Greenwich where she enjoyed a 30 year career as an Emergency Room Nurse at Greenwich Hospital before retiring and moving to Pennsylvania. Sandra is survived by her two sons, Timothy and Daniel, her daughter-in-law Megan Kelly, her beloved grandchildren Calder, Campbell, and Evelyn, and sisters Carolyn McGrath (Tom) and Barbara Jensen. Per her wishes, there were no services
Published in Greenwich Time on July 12, 2019