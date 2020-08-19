1/
Sarah A. Dodd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Assheton Dodd
Sarah Assheton Dodd died suddenly of natural causes on August 7 in her home in Norwalk. She was 79.
She attended The Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich from first through twelfth grade (and lived next door), Manor College in PA, and received a MA from The College of New Rochelle. Sally was an outstanding teacher for many years at Julian Curtis School in Greenwich, retiring in 2007. Prior, she led the Brunswick Pre-School. She still had contact with many of her former students and teachers.
After retirement, she served on, then led the Board of her condominium complex, Rolling Ridge in Norwalk. She also volunteered at Wilton Meadows Health Center. Sally loved to travel, learning about other cultures in places like Mongolia, Thailand and Australia, among many others. She also had time for gardening and walks on the beach.
Sally was divorced. Surviving are her sister Suzanne (Ben) Van Vechten, twin brothers Tom (Leslie) and David (Georgette) Assheton, nephew Tom (Kristen) Assheton and their children Ryan and Jillian. Her nephew (Suzanne and Ben's son) Peter Mitchell predeceased her.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour & Greenwich Time on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved