Scott Iain Lawson

Scott Iain Lawson aged 29 passed away on May 6th 2019 in London, England.

Scott was born in Epsom, England on July 13th 1989 the eldest son of Duncan and Elizabeth (Campbell) Lawson.

Scott relocated with his family at a young age to the USA, he attended school at RCDS, Windward School, Sailsbury School and Graduated from Greenwich High School.

Scott was an outstanding Athlete with great success in many sports, his passions were Ice Hockey, Soccer, Snow and Water Skiing. Scott was a huge New York Rangers fan and with his recent relocation back to London a part-time Chelsea and Crystal Palace soccer fan.

Scott is survived by his father, Duncan Lawson, his brother Ross Lawson and sister Emma Lawson and his grandmother Sally Lawson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Lawson, brother Callum Lawson as well as grandparents Donald Lawson and Iain and Jean Campbell. All who had a huge impact and influence on his life.

An informal reception to "Celebrate the life of Scott Lawson" will be held on July 13, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tomes Higgins House, 216 E. Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830. Published in Greenwich Time on July 9, 2019