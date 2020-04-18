|
Seth G. Fessenden, III
09/29/1927 04/15/2020Seth Grosvenor Fessenden III, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1927 in Stamford to Seth and Alma (Dahlgren) Fessenden. He was the husband of the late Alice (Minogue) Fessenden. He lived most of his life in Greenwich until moving to Hamden to be closer to family. He is survived by his son, Michael Fessenden and his daughter Caroline Gigantino, her husband Thomas Gigantino; and two grandchildren, Emma and TJ Gigantino; his two sisters, Susan Brill and Elizabeth Spillman; and several nieces and nephews. He served in the Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War with the 192 Field Artillery Battalion. He retired from the Greenwich Police Department with the rank of Captain. In his retirement he enjoyed being at the beach, working in the yard, and tinkering at his work bench. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and was happy to have seen their recent success. Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services are private. Arrangements are through the Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave.,Hamden, CT. Online condolences can be made at www.siskbrothers.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 19, 2020