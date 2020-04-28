|
Sharon Vignali
Sharon Vignali passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Port Chester, NY on March 3, 1935, the daughter of the late Thomas Gasparino and Catherine Monda Gasparino. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Vignali and her brother, Wayne Gasparino. Sharon worked at Fawcetts Publications, F.W. Woolworth and The Dress Box. She loved to sing, was a great cook and baker, and loved crafts. Sharon is survived by her sister, Janet Devenuta, her loving children Darlene Totilo (Anthony), Dale Soucy and Terri Vignali, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, services will be held privately. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 29, 2020