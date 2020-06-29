Shelley Granger

Shelley Bull Granger

July 10, 1928 - June 25, 2020

Shelley Bull Granger died peacefully at age 91 on June 25th, 2020, shortly after moving to hospice care.

Shelley was the second of five children of David and Catharine Bull. She is survived by her beloved brother Sherman and was predeceased by three other beloved siblings: Thomas, David and Vida. She grew up in Riverdale, New York City, where she attended Riverdale Country Day Girls School. She was graduated from Smith College in 1950. Not long after marrying Charles "Chick" Granger in 1954, the growing family moved to Greenwich, Connecticut where they happily raised three children and remained for 50 joy-filled years. Five years ago, Shelley moved to Loomis Village in South Hadley, Massachusetts, a wonderful community that she dearly loved for the many close friendships she enjoyed.

Shelley said her life's best decision was marrying Chick. The feeling was mutual. In 1996, in a genealogical-focused letter to grandchildren, regarding Shelley, Chick penned: "Cheerful, energetic, go-for-it, friends-getting, lover, companion... Shelley is as much as one could ever hope for in a wife." After eighteen years apart, they are reunited again.

She described her second best decision as that to spend her junior year in post-war Paris in 1948-1949 where she made lifelong friends and developed a love for travel.

She did social work after college, and then she earned a Master's degree in psychology at Teachers' College at Columbia University to advance her passion for teaching children. She made a profound impact on the lives of many of her students.

Shelley loved animals, including several dogs and cats and her childhood pet robin. She rode horses in college and at the Bull family farm in Woodbury, Connecticut. The family spent part of every summer on Cuttyhunk Island starting in 1961, where she developed many deep friendships. She was a trustee of the Cuttyhunk Union Methodist Church for many years, as well as a docent at the Cuttyhunk Historical Society.

As a gardener, Shelley was known to have a green thumb, and through her cherished involvement in Hortulus she won several blue ribbons in the Horticultural Society of New York's New York Flower Show. In her enthusiasm, she encouraged her husband Chick, who was also graced with a blue ribbon, to his bemused embarrassment.

She enjoyed tennis and skiing, more for the comradery than the sport; her favorite professional athlete was Roger Federer. Late in her life she became an avid Duke basketball fan.

Her greatest love was her family and friends. She made deep and lifelong friendships built on humor, passion, respect, and commitment. Laughter was regular part of her interactions. She was wholeheartedly committed to her husband and children. She loved her grandchildren, all of whom were with her at the wedding of grandson Scott and Anya Zolkos in March, just three months before her death.

Shelley was predeceased by her husband Chick in 2002. She is survived by her children (and their spouses), daughter Cate Granger Zolkos (Timm), her two sons Hal (Alison) and Chris (Bradi), her seven grandchildren, Brett (Kara) Zolkos and Scott (Anya) Zolkos; Amanda Granger Erlandson (Anthony) and Sam Granger (Rachel Walker); Thomas, Eliza and Leah Granger; and her brother Sherman Bull (Peg) and sister-in-law Marcia McCrum.

The family is appreciative of the tender care Shelley received in her final days. The family will have a private service in Woodbury, Connecticut with plans to hold a memorial service when possible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Cuttyhunk Union Methodist Church or Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, Massachusetts.



