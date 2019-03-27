Silvano Bardin

Aug 6, 1946-Mar 25, 2019 Silvano Bardin of Greenwich passed away March 25, 2019 at age 72. He was surrounded by his family. He was born in Santa Giustina, Italy on August 6, 1946 to the late Yolanda and Albino Bardin. He came to America at age 17 and worked for the Round Hill Tree Service as foreman, retiring in 2011 after 47 years of dedicated service. Beloved husband of Nancy (Nenni), cherished father of David (wife Stacey) and Danielle D'Agostino (husband Robert), loving grandfather of Ryan and Grayson Bardin and Matthew D'Agostino. Dear brother of Luciano Bardin (wife Marilynn), Diane (Garlet) (husband Mario) and the late Adriano Bardin and Mirella Polloni. He is also survived by many loving nephews and nieces. To honor his life friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home 134 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Byram, followed by entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family wishes to thank doctors Marcus Mayus, Dr. Glen Gandelman and especially Dr. Eric Leibert for their endless efforts as well as the many doctors and nurses of Greenwich Hospital. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart and .