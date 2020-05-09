Silvio "Sal" ArchinoAugust 1, 1931-May 3, 2020Silvio Joseph Archino of Greenwich, CT passed away on May 3rd, 2020 at the age of 88, after complications related to the Covid-19 Virus. Silvio was known by many as "Sal".Silvio was born August 1, 1931 in Port Chester, NY to Dominick and Rosina Iamundo Archino who both immigrated to the US from Italy. He graduated from Port Chester High School and then served in the Korean War during the years 1952 and 1953 where he obtained the rank of US Army Corporal.On September 5, 1954 he married Mary Bellantoni at Holy Rosary Church in Port Chester, NY. Silvio and Mary remained married for over 65 years. After working for a number of years at Matt & Joe's Diner in Port Chester, he and his brother Sam opened up their own business, Sam and Sil's Wedge Restaurant in Port Chester. Silvio also worked for many years for the Town of Greenwich in the Highway Department, eventually retiring as a foreman.He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by sons Dominick (and wife Lynn) of Massachusetts and Stephen (and wife Deidre) of Greenwich. Silvio was also the proud grandfather of six: James, Jessica Gattoni, Megan, Bryan, Betsy, and Kelly Archino, Caitlin and Collin Shapiro. He was predeceased in this life by his father Dominick, his mother Rosina Iamundo, his brothers Angelo and Domenico "Sam" and his sister Giroloma "Jerrie" Cusumano.Silvio was an active member at several Roman Catholic Churches including Holy Rosary Church in Port Chester, Saint Mary's Church in Greenwich and Saint Catherine's Church in Riverside where he regularly attended Mass. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy/Sacred Heart of Jesus, and the Knights of Columbus. After his retirement, he spent time as a volunteer at Greenwich Hospital.Silvio was an avid New York sports teams fan for many years. He would love to share stories about the old sports venues such as the Polo Grounds, old Yankee Stadium and the old Madison Square Garden. He eventually decided that he would primarily follow the New York Rangers and the New York Jets and would enjoy making trips to the Garden or to Shea Stadium to see his teams.Silvio had a passion for spending time with his wife Mary and his family. He thoroughly enjoyed Sunday dinners with her and his family. He dedicated his life to his grandchildren. He enjoyed visiting his family in Massachusetts and cheering-on his grandson from the bleachers at Bryan's hockey games. It was not uncommon to hear Silvio singing an old time song in his Italian language dialect that was passed-on to him by his mother and father so many years ago. His character was best demonstrated by the love and compassion he showed towards others through his selflessness and drives to make everyone happy. His smile was infectious and touched everyone that he met.A private service will be held at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.