Sonia Meurer Obituary
Sonia D. Meurer
Sonia D. Meurer, 92 and a resident of Greenwich, died October 16th, 2019. Her contemporaries knew her as "Sunny", a nickname ascribed to her convivial disposition.
Born in Olney, North Philadelphia, she resided in Greenwich since 2013. She was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, receiving a BA in Economics, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1949 and a Master's in Economics in 1951. She was a Chi Omega sister and one of the first women to attend classes at The Wharton School of Business. She also earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from Rutgers University in 1957.
For most of her working career, she was the Head Research Librarian at Nabisco Brands, Parsippany, NJ.
Sunny was an inveterate reader, especially of mysteries and spy thrillers. She was also an avid fan of Victor Hugo's works. She was an active supporter and/or volunteer for numerous causes and institutions, including Penn, the Ridgewood/Glen Rock (NJ) Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was a parishioner at Christ Church Greenwich.
Survivors include her son, William J. Meurer, of Greenwich, CT. and daughter, Janet Ogden, of Westwood, MA. Five grandchildren are also surviving. She was predeceased by her husband, Hans J. Meurer, of Ridgewood, NJ.
Sonia will be memorialized at a small, private family gathering in Greenwich. Memorial donations may be made to The via this link: https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 27, 2019
