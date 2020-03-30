|
Stanley Rand III
Stanley Rand III (Sandy), 75, longtime resident of Riverside, CT, passed away peacefully at home in Darien, CT surrounded by his devoted family on March 26, 2020.
Sandy attended Brunswick School, graduated from Trinity Pawling School and attended Stetson University before serving in Vietnam as a Green Beret with the 5th Special Forces Group.
Upon return from Vietnam, Sandy married his wife, Suzanne and lived in Riverside, CT where they raised their family and he continued to build the family business. Sandy recently retired as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rand Insurance, Inc., a Riverside and New Canaan general insurance agency.
Sandy built an amazing business and an even better family, which was his first love. Sunday night cookouts, time spent on his boat, days at the beach relaxing with his family and cheering on all his grandkids from the sidelines of the sports fields were among his favorites. Sandy was a true American patriot. His love of his country was always apparent and he was so proud to be a veteran. Sandy lived life to the fullest and never forgot what was truly important. Sandy was passionate about flying (he was a licensed pilot), train trips across the country (sending home pictures of the great outdoors that he loved so much) and fishing for blues off the coast of Nantucket. Not once did he ever bring home the fish that he caught - he just loved being on the water. Sandy shared many outdoor adventures with his dear friends. Sandy was extremely generous with his time and supported many organizations that were close to his heart.
Sandy is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Suzanne and their children Suzanne Rand O'Callaghan and her husband Brian, Lindsay Rand McGuckin and her husband Carter and Peter Rand and his wife Rachel. Sandy is also survived by his eight adoring grandchildren, Will, Jack and Maggie O'Callaghan, Molly and Briggs McGuckin and Patrick, Delaney and Mac Rand. He is also survived by his brothers Michael Rand (Tracey) and Walter Rand. He was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Rachel Rand.
Nothing but calm seas and clear skies for Sandy from now on.
A celebration of Sandy's life will be held in the Fall.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 31, 2020