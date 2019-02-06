Stephan M. Gospodinoff

Stephan Michael Gospodinoff, 90, of Cos Cob passed away peacefully at Greenwich Hospital surrounded by his family. Stephan was the beloved husband of the late Anne Boccuzzi Gospodinoff. He was born in Rye, NY on November 2, 1928 to the late Michael and Mary Laleff Gospodinoff.

After graduating Greenwich High School, Stephan went onto study at Pace University earning a degree in Marketing. Mr. Gospodinoff was an advertising director for many years prior to his retirement. He was a member of Cos Cob Revolver and Rifle Club, Ansonia Rod and Gun Club, The Mianus River Boat Club, and The Cos Cob VFW. Stephan was an avid outdoors man who loved to hunt and fish. His greatest passion was his family.

Stephan is the loving father of Stephan (Deborah) Gospodinoff, Jr. and Jacqueline Gospodinoff. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Heather and Michael and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother Alex Gospodinoff.

A funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Holy Assumption church Den, 141 Den Rd., Stamford, CT. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Putnam Cemetery, 35 Parsonage Rd., Greenwich, CT. Friends and family may visit on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd. #3, Greenwich, CT.