Stephen Dynan
Stephen Dynan
Stephen Gerard Dynan passed away on August 13, 2020, after a short illness. He was 59 years old. Stephen was born in Greenwich on December 27, 1960, to the late Ann (Shelley) and William P. Dynan. Stephen graduated from Greenwich High School and from Trinity College in Hartford. He worked as a free-lance editor and at Gateway Apparel. Stephen lived in Greenwich his entire life and was a parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. Stephen is survived by his sisters Karen and Nancy; his brother Bill; his brother-in-law Doug; his sister-in-law Anne Marie; his nieces Scout, Laura, Caroline, and Maple; and his nephews Will and Ben. Stephen will be missed for his imagination, quirky sense of humor, knowledge of history, eye for detail, love of books, and attentiveness to his family. Because of the pandemic, a gathering to remember Stephen will be held at a later date. Contributions to recognize Stephen may be made to the ALS Association or a charity of one's choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com



Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 19, 2020.
