Stephen T. O'Donnell, Jr.

Stephen T. O'Donnell, Jr., passed away on June 27, 2020. He was born in Pensacola Florida, October 13th, 1966 at the US Naval Hospital. Stephen's wife Jenny from Houston, Texas, passed away suddenly in September of 2018. He has three children, Rosemary, 26, Sarah, 10, and Wayne 8 years. He is survived by his father Stephen O'Donnell Sr. of Bastrop, Texas and mother Lorraine Marullo of Vero Beach, Florida and a sister Shana O'Donnell Badr. Stephen is also survived by his Uncle Robert O'Donnell of Florida and Aunt Sharon O'Donnell. Uncle Michael Marullo (Denise), Uncle Jerry Marullo (Dolly) of Cos Cob, Connecticut. He was predeceased by his maternal and fraternal grandparents. He resided in Byram, Connecticut and Litchfield, Connecticut as a young boy.

He returned to Greenwich, went to local schools and graduated Greenwich High School in 1984. He received a Business Degree from Norwalk Community College. His passion became automobiles and became a Master Mechanic. Stephen retired from the Department of Transportation in Stamford Connecticut after 25 years of service. Stephen and his children moved to Caswell Maine, in March of 2020, where he and his late wife had a home. He was well liked and will be missed by his friends and family. A service is planned at a future date at St. Mary's Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his beloved Pop Marullo. In his remembrance, donations can be made to The Aroostook House of Comfort, 18 Greenhill Drive, Presque Isle, Maine 04769.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store