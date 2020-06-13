Steven F. Larsen, Jr.
Steven F. Larsen, Jr. a resident of Greenwich died June 10, 2020. He was 93 and was born December 12, 1926 in Port Chester, NY to the late Steven and Loretta Harriban Larsen. He was raised and educated in Greenwich graduating from Greenwich High School in 1943. Mr. Larsen served in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He was a Dairy Manager for First National Stores. He was married in Byram, CT to Jean Layton on August 26, 1950. Mrs. Larsen died in 2012. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Kari Larsen, Steve Crawford, Robert Crawford, Kelly Crawford, and Robert Watson, sister in law Karine Larsen and brother-in-law Robert Crawford. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Greenwood Union Cemetery North Street Rye, NY. There will be no visitation.
Craft Memorial Home, Inc., 40 Leicester St., Port Chester, NY 10573. www.craftmemorialhome.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 13, 2020.