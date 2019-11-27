|
Steven Wayne Kovach
Steven Wayne Kovach, 57, of Greenwich, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was the youngest born to the late Evelyn (McGinty) and John Kovach on August 9, 1962 in Port Chester, NY. He graduated from J.M. Wright Technical High School in Stamford, CT and was a second generation plumber. He was a 30 year member of Local 777 as a Plumber Pipefitter for various companies in the Greenwich area and later traveled to Maryland, upstate New York and throughout CT for numerous union jobs. He was certified in many areas of his field and was exceptional at his work. Steve had a great sense of humor, was generous to those he cared for and was greatly loved by his family, friends and neighbors.
Steven loved to travel, enjoyed the outdoors and being on or near the water. He enjoyed fishing and was a car enthusiast, taking pride in all his vehicles; maintaining, repairing, fixing, tinkering on or washing them.
Steve's greatest love was his son, Robert, whom he is survived by. He is also survived by his siblings, John, Linda and Richard, three nieces, a nephew, and a great niece and a great nephew, all whom he adored and loved spending time with. He was predeceased by his brother David in 2015. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Calling hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Road #3, Greenwich, CT. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 1, 2019