Stuart Reider
Stuart E. Reider
Stuart E. Reider died on August 25, 2020 at 84 years of age from natural causes after nine days at Greenwich Hospital. Mr. Reider was predeceased by his parents, Lillian and George, a sister, Sylvia Siskin, and a brother, Jerry Erik, all of whom liked to call him Trudy. He has two nieces, Ronnie Vitale and Jerrie and several grandnieces and nephews.
Stuart had his early education in the public schools of Yonkers, New York after which he was granted a study-living opportunity in Switzerland with the esteemed Experiment In International Living Program based in Vermont. Stuart earned a degree at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and later graduated from the London School of Economics.
What really shaped his pursuits in his life was time in Switzerland with the Experiment. For decades he spoke of epistolary friendships, as well as others supported by modern media in diverse locations, such as: Hong Kong, India, Tai Wan, Switzerland, Japan, England, Mexico and all the Northeastern states. Many times he was invited to wedding in exotic places where head had worked or traveled. Mr. Reider's professional life included: Banker's Trust at locations of Asia and the United Kingdom and Liaison Officer with the Japanese School in Greenwich. In recent years, he was a dedicated member of the Appointments Committee and Representative Town Meeting in Greenwich and an active member of the University Club in New York.
The somewhat enigmatic Stuart Reider was loved and admired by many. Recently, his neighbor, Delores, expressed her family's respect for his friendliness, which was seldom experienced in their earlier residences in England and Westchester. Stuart particularly enjoyed collecting Asian artifacts, entertaining friends, making new friends while traveling and sharing his contacts with others. A memorial gathering will be held in October.

Published in Greenwich Time on Sep. 18, 2020.
