Susan Clarkson
Susan Clarkson of Old Greenwich, Connecticut passed away on February 12, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida.
The funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Susan was born in Mineola, New York to Laurence and Bernice Sherwood on December 28, 1948. She attended high school at Greenwich High School in Connecticut. Susan graduated from Wells College in 1970 and received a graduate degree from Syracuse University in 1971. She worked in sales for Xerox and Digital Equipment in the Bay Area during the 1980s. Most significantly, Susan was the lifeforce and glue for her family. She showered her spouse and children with abundant love – whether or not they made it easy. And she never hesitated to share her warmth with friends. Her love and devotion were a blessing to all she encountered.
Susan was preceded in death by her father Laurence Sherwood and mother Bernice Sherwood.
Susan is survived by her husband Ted, her son Tyler, her daughter Cami, her daughter-in-law Kristin, and her sister Carolyn Flemming.
In lieu of flowers, the Clarksons kindly request donations in Susan's honor be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 22, 2020