Suzanne Jouret Kowalski died peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont on June 27, 2019 at the age of 82. Known as 'Sue', she is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Lee Kowalski; her daughter Suzy and son-in-law John Kjorlien of Greenwich, Connecticut and their children, Caroline, Andrew, and Jamie Kjorlien. Sue is also survived by her son, Rich and daughter-in-law Robin Haynsworth of Burlington, Vermont and their children Jack, Katie, Peter and Libby Kowalski. Sue's surviving sisters are Elizabeth-Ann Angel, Jeanne Carlucci, married to Angelo Carlucci and Ellen Jouret-Epstein, married to Martin Epstein.

Born on April 18, 1937 in Port Chester, New York, to Carmella Gregory and George Edward Jouret, Sue graduated from Lasell Junior College and The Katherine Gibbs School. A resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, Sue later moved to Riverside, Connecticut, where she raised her family and enjoyed many friendships. She was an active member of the Riverside Yacht Club, spending summers with family, enjoying sailing and tennis. Sue was a longstanding volunteer in the Greenwich School System, and a 15-year volunteer for the American Red Cross. A member and volunteer of the Greenwich Historical Society, Sue participated in their Oral History Project. Her work is on record at the Greenwich Library, part of which includes an interview of her father, known to many as "Bud" Jouret.

In the 1980's, Sue and Lee spent much of their free time in Woodstock, Vermont. Woodstock later became their permanent residence and home to many close friends. It was in Woodstock that Sue pursued her lifelong passion for painting. Her interest in plein air painting took hold during these years, where she painted prolifically and attended workshops throughout Vermont and New England. She also enjoyed several inspirational painting tours in France. She entered her work in many juried shows around Vermont and was proud to receive the Northern Vermont Artist Association's Alden Bryan Award for Traditional "Objective" Landscape in Oil. Upon moving to South Burlington, Vermont in 2004, Sue became active in the community, volunteering at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Shelburne Farms and the Shelburne Museum as a docent and demonstrator in the Fiber Arts Department. She enjoyed golfing with friends and family at Vermont National, where she chatted her way around the course, more interested in the lives of her golfing partners than her score. Sue was a member of the Essex Art League and also enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Green Mountain Rug Hooking Guild. Her varied and colorful collection of unique rugs were entered in many shows and are cherished by her family.

Most importantly, Sue was a devoted grandmother to her seven grandchildren. With them, she shared the importance of family, her sense of humor, her pursuit of her varied passions and her love of the all the simplicity and beauty that Vermont added to her life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The University of Vermont Medical Center's Breast Care Center.

