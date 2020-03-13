|
Sylvia P. George
Sylvia P. George, 67, of Riverside, CT and a former resident of Lynnfield, MA passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Greenwich Hospital. She was born in Boston, MA on August 14, 1952 to the late George and Irene Roupakis.
Sylvia received her Masters Degree in Education and taught second grade for 36 years at Ingalls School in Lynn, MA, where she also went to school as a student. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society. Sylvia loved to bake and cook for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.
Sylvia is survived by her devoted husband, Anthony C. George of Riverside, CT, her loving children, Steven A. George and his wife Erin of Manhattan, Peter G. George of Greenwich, CT, Diana I. Walsh and her husband Dave of Pelham, NY, Jennifer M. George and her fiancé Phil of Pelham, NY, and her granddaughter, Reagan Shea George. Also surviving is her sister, Paula Prew and her husband Bob of Lynnfield, MA and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Woodland Place, Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Sylvia's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 14, 2020