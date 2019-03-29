Teresa Mary "Terri" (Masi) Smith

Teresa Mary "Terri" (Masi) Smith, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Ogden House, Wilton, Connecticut. Terri was a graduate of Greenwich High School and received her Associates from the Boston School of Fashion Design. She was loving, brilliant, inquisitive, hardworking, creative, independent and above all, funny. She was an entrepreneur who started many successful businesses including a clothing store, cleaning business, and restaurant. Terri loved people and was always available to listen and provide comforting wisdom. She was an accomplished seamstress who loved sewing household items for friends and family. Everyone loved her Christmas potholders. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Agnes Masi, and beautiful sister, Tina Delibovi. Terri is loved by her daughters, Claudia Scofield and Felicia Jarzyna and her partner Richard Matropietro; grandchildren Christina Ciskowski, Hillary Scofield and her fiancé, Mark Seikaly, and Evan Scofield. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors adored Terri and will miss her. A big part of her will always be with us.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 1:00 – 4:00 at Ogden House, 100 River Road, Wilton, Connecticut. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary