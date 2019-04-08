Terrence "Terry" Martin

Award-winning CBS News journalist Terrence "Terry" Martin of Rye, New York, passed away at age 75 on April 1, 2019 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

A recipient of four Emmy Awards, Martin spent 34 years at CBS News where he served as executive producer, anchor assistant, senior producer and producer. He began his CBS career at CBS News Radio and went on to work on countless international and national stories, including the presidential campaign of Ronald Reagan and more than 15 presidential and mid-term elections.

Among Martin's many roles at CBS News, he was associate producer of the CBS Morning News; senior producer of the CBS Evening News, weekend edition; associate producer and, later, producer of the CBS Evening News, weekday editions; producer in the CBS Special Events unit; and executive producer at CBS Productions. He retired from CBS in 2005.

Martin began his journalism career in 1966 at the New Brunswick Daily Home News, New Brunswick, NJ.

Born in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Helen Lord Martin and Rev. James Martin, he was a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. While at the Journalism School he served as teaching assistant to former CBS News President Fred Friendly. Prior his education at Columbia he was awarded a Master's degree in European History from Rutgers University. He graduated in 1966 from Hobart College, where he was admitted to Phi Beta Kappa.

He is survived by his wife, journalist Lynne Jordal Martin, their daughter, and his brother Thomas Martin, sister-in-law Carol and ten nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

•Christ Church Greenwich http://christchurchgreenwich.org/

• https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/

•Equal Justice Initiative https://eji.org/

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 1:00 at Christ Church Greenwich, 254 E. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT. Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary