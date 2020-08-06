Theodore F. Brophy

April 4,1923-August 3,2020Theodore Frederick Brophy died peacefully on August 3, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife Sallie (Showalter), daughter Anne Brophy O'Grady (Standish), daughter-in-law, Lisa, brother Jack (Martine), grandchildren Kristin (Travis), Erin (Brad), Standish Theodore and Sinclaire, as well as great-grandchildren, Parker and Brady. And all of his beloved nieces and nephews. His son, Stephen Frederick predeceased him in June, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.

He was born in New York City and raised in Pelham, New York. He graduated from Kent School, Yale University and Harvard Law School. He served as a lieutenant junior officer in the US Navy aboard the submarine USS Cabezon in World War II and saw action in the South Pacific. Following the war, Ted practiced law in New York City before becoming General Counsel at GTE (now Verizon) where he ultimately became Chairman and CEO. Upon retiring, President Reagan accorded Ted the personal rank of Ambassador in his role as Chairman of the U.S. delegation to a worldwide conference in Geneva for the purpose of allocating satellite space for radio communications to more than 150 countries. He spent some months in Geneva on this project.

During his active years, he lived in Greenwich, CT and he was a member of the Business Roundtable, the Business Council, Round Hill Club, Blind Brook Club and chaired the United Way of Tri-State among other commitments. He also owned homes in Manchester, VT, Bermuda and Gulf Stream, FL. He was a member of the Gulf Stream Golf Club, The Little Club, The Ocean Club of Florida and Ekwanok Golf Club. He was an accomplished skier, rackets player, swimmer, and enthusiastic golfer.

But Ted will be remembered for his grace and humility, his love and concern for others, his wise and comforting advice, great integrity, compassion, faithful commitment, his humor and acceptance of God's will during his final handicapped years.

Private services will be held in the future. Contributions can be made in his memory to the Theodore F. Brophy '41 Teaching Chair in Mathematics at Kent School ( Kent School, PO Box 2006, Kent, CT 06757).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store