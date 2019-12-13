Home

Theodore (Ted) Spool

Theodore (Ted) Spool
Theodore (Ted) Spool passed away on December 6th after a valiant struggle with cancer. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held. Ted was born 1930 in New York City and grew up in Queens, NY. He was a respected consulting civil engineer and had a role in creating skyscrapers and many other large structures in New York City and worldwide. He will be remembered for his volunteer work with the Greenwich RMA. Ted is survived by his wife, two sons, and three grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 14, 2019
