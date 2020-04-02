|
|
Theresa A. Bologna
Theresa A. Bologna passed away peacefully from natural causes on March 31, 2020 two days after her 101st birthday. Theresa, (Tess), was born in Greenwich and attended Greenwich Schools. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Anthony W. Bologna Sr., her mother and father and her six siblings. She is survived by her son Anthony W. Bologna Jr. and his wife Susan Bologna of Greenwich, Connecticut; her son Nicholas J. Bologna and his wife Victoria of Naples, Florida; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Theresa was a Charter Member of both the Cos Cob Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary, and the Saint Lawrence Society. Theresa was also a member of the Glenville Seniors and Saint Catherine's Roman Catholic Church. Theresa will be interred in Saint Mary's Cemetery in a private service on Friday, April 3, 2020. A Mass and celebration of her life will be held later.
Tess spent the last 13 years at Hill House in Riverside, CT where she had many friends who will miss her. Her faithful aides Evelyn and Adrienne, who also became her friend, were with her at the end.
Donations can be made in her name to Hill House, 10 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, CT 06878. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 3, 2020