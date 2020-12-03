1/1
Theresa Bria
1920 - 2020
Theresa A. Bria
Theresa A. Bria, 100 years old, a lifelong Greenwich, Connecticut resident died peacefully at the Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Leesburg, Virginia on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1920 in Greenwich, Connecticut to the late Umile and Rose Montimurro Roberto. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bria was predeceased by her husband of seventy-two years, Joseph J. Bria Sr., her daughter Patricia Case and her siblings Pasquale Roberto, Joseph Roberto, and Mary Roberto Capalbo. Theresa is survived by her sister Francesca Roberto Digiorgio (Joseph) of Los Angeles, Califorinia, son Joseph J. Bria Jr. and his wife Francine Galasso Bria of Ashburn, Virginia, and son-in-law Dr. Donald J. Case of Stamford, Connecticut. Six loving grandchildren; Jessica Love (Gary), Joseph J. Bria III (Susan), Allyson Davis, (Steve), John Bria (Amy), Betsy DiSantis (Michael), and Megan Loop (Mark). Eleven great-grandchildren; George, Bria, Jake, Logan, Tyler, Emma, Joseph-Henry, Patience, Kimmy, Katie, and Mia. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. She graduated from Greenwich High School in 1938. God, Family, and Country were paramount throughout her lifetime. She survived the Great Depression and experienced World War II. Her last employment was a Medical Secretary at the Greenwich Medical Laboratory, Greenwich, Connecticut Theresa (Tess) was the Matriarch of a warm and loving family, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and caring friend. The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the dedicated and compassionate staff at the Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Leesburg, Virginia. To leave online condolences, please visit www.colonialfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Sacred Heart Church, 95 Henry Street, Greenwich, CT 06930 or Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehab Center, 235 Old Waterford Rd. NW, Leesburg, VA 20176. A Memorial Service will be held in Greenwich, Connecticut at a later date.

Published in Greenwich Time & Stamford Advocate on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 3, 2020
Our condolences and warmest best wishes to all the family. I know fond memories will always be shared by the family and all those whose lives she touched.
Leo and Noni Knapp
Friend
