Theresa Mary Daniello
Theresa Mary Daniello, a resident of The Mews in Greenwich, CT passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 90. Theresa resided in Boynton Beach, FL and Beach Haven, NJ prior to Greenwich.
Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Florence Kelley and Henry N. Field. She resided in New Bedford, MA and graduated from New Bedford High School in 1947. She attended the Packard Business School in New York City, met the love of her life, Andrew Francis Daniello, and graduated in 1949. Theresa and Andrew married in 1950 and settled in Mount Vernon, NY. Theresa was employed as an accounting clerk at the Gray Advertising Agency in New York City for many years.
Theresa was employed as an accounting clerk by the City of Mount Vernon and worked in the Finance Department for over 20 years. She was an active volunteer in the Mount Vernon, NY public school system and a longtime Girl Scout leader and volunteer administrator. She was an avid swimmer and will be remembered for her many laps in the pool and for her ready smile and warm heart.
Theresa is survived by her daughters, Jean F. Daniello and Susan Daniello Burke, their husbands, Thomas A. Belli and Michael K. Burke and her three grandchildren, Jill Danielle Laise, Emma Danielle Burke and Terence Joseph Burke. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Andrew F. Daniello and her son, Andrew J. Daniello, III.
Friends are invited to call at Leo P. Gallagher and Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT. Internment will be at a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or The Mews (The Merry-Go-Round Inc.) assisted living residence which was so beloved by Theresa.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 20, 2019