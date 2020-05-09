Theresa R. Kelly
Theresa Rose Kelly
Theresa Rose Kelly, 88 passed away May 8, 2020.
Theresa was born and lived in Greenwich her entire life. Predeceased by her husband John "Yosh" Kelly. Brother George "GT" Taris. Father, Frank Taris and mother, Julia Taris. Survived by son Wayne Kelly and his wife Debra. Daughter Lynne Kelly and partner Deb, grandchildren, Jessica Kelly and Bryan Kelly and his wife Megan. And her great-granddaughter Morgan Kelly.
Theresa was very active in the Glenville community. She was employed as a book-keeper, and office-manager for Dr. Dinmore and Ilardo for over 20 years. She was very involved in Glenville school PTA activities while her children attended. And especially the school fall fair. She worked on many fundraisers for the Bendheim Civic Center construction. Theresa was also the president of the Glenville AARP for many years. As well as frequenting the Greenwich Senior Center. She never had a drivers license, but always found a ride from one of her many wonderful friends. Whether it was to the hairdresser, movie theater, grocery store or Frank's Italian restaurant. Theresa read thousands of books. She was a big baseball fan, especially the NY METS. She could give you stats on many players from memory as if she were a sportscaster. A talented, unofficial travel agent organizing many one day and multi-day trips, picnics, dinners, and more. One time she promised a tour company she could fill an entire bus for a trip to Manhattan and a broadway show. It was down to the wire, but she did it and filled that bus! Everything she did was 100% as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Theresa never gave up her secret for the delicious turkey gravy at Thanksgiving. We will always remember how good it was and what a special person she was.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Greenwich Time on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
dominick
Friend
