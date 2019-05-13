Thomas "Tom" A. Doyle

Thomas "Tom" Anthony Doyle, Sr., 93, of Bristol, CT died peacefully on May 8, 2019.

Born on April 15, 1926 in West Hartford, he was son of the late John and Loretta Doyle. He moved to Bristol where he attended Bristol High School and was a proud member of the high school state championship football team. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Tom earned his bachelor degree from Central Connecticut State College and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. He received his master's degree at the University of Connecticut, followed by his sixth year degree in professional education. Tom relished being a high school business teacher at Bristol Eastern High School as well as a professor of business law at Central Connecticut State College.

Tom had a passion for golf, theater, poetry, and watching NFL football and the UConn women's basketball team. Upon retirement he enjoyed traveling. Some of his fondest memories were of his trips to Ireland. He always had a ready joke and he is fondly remembered for his gift of storytelling and reciting verses of poetry.

Tom is survived by his children, Thomas, Jr. of Bristol, CT, Mary Ellen Markowitz and her husband Brad of Greenwich, CT, Michael and his wife April, of Medway, MA, Carol Mattessich and her husband Kevin of Ridgewood, NJ and Gregory of Farmington, CT; grandchildren, Michael, Bryan, Emily, Timothy, Elizabeth, Abigail, Caroline and Maeve. He was predeceased by his former wife, Ann Doyle; brothers John and Robert and his sister Lorraine Susco.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Joseph Church, Bristol, CT, followed by interment at St. Thomas Cemetery, Bristol, CT.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

