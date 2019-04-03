Thomas D. "Tom" Cabot, Jr.

Thomas D. "Tom" Cabot, Jr. died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on March 26, 2019 at the age of 96.

Tom was born on October 15, 1922 in Boston, Massachusetts to Thomas D. and Virginia W. Cabot. He graduated from Nobles & Greenough School in 1940 and Harvard University in 1943. After University, he joined the United States Naval Reserves, attending the officer's training program at the University of Notre Dame. Tom served his country as a Naval Officer during World War II, working in the Pacific Theater on aviation electronics, radar and nuclear technology. After the war, he worked for American Research and Development Corporation, and later became Vice President and Director of Corporate Development at Cabot Corporation.

Spanning nearly a century, his life took him to all corners of the globe but he was most happy being with Mary, his wife of 55 years. Together they fulfilled their passion for education and helping others by supporting countless non-profit programs and institutions, such as the University of Notre Dame's Center for Social Concerns, and by quietly making a difference in the lives of many people in their local communities.

Before his move to Naples, Tom lived for 40 years in Greenwich, Connecticut where he was an active volunteer in numerous organizations, including the Greenwich Public Schools, Kids in Crisis, and St. Michael Church.

Tom was also an advocate for land conservation, paving the way in this arena by drafting a conservation easement and preserving a large tract of land in southern Colorado. It remains one of The Nature Conservancy of Colorado's largest private easements. His conservation work also extended to lands in Massachusetts, Maine, and Canada.

A self-taught architect, Tom was rarely happier than when reviewing architectural drawings and seeing those designs brought to life. His many years living on the island of Barbados brought him great joy, as did his time spent in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and South Jamesport, New York. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind and visionary thinking; for being a remarkable storyteller with archival knowledge; for his generous and sweet spirit; and for his sound, caring advice.

Tom is survived by his wife Mary McGrath Cabot; his six children, Thomas D. Cabot, III (Irene) of Ripton, Vermont; Moors C. Myers (Thomas) of Hamilton, New York; Cecily C. Klingman (Terence) of Durango, Colorado; Robert M. Cabot (Emlen) of Weston, Colorado; Laura Cabot Carrigan (Christopher) of Wenham, Massachusetts; and James W. Cabot (Suzanne) of Greenwich, Connecticut; his brothers Louis W. Cabot (Mabel) of Sarasota, Florida; Robert M. Cabot (Penny) of Seattle, Washington; sister Linda C. Black of Cambridge, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Betsy W. Cabot of Belmont, Massachusetts; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas D. and Virginia Cabot of Weston, Massachusetts; his youngest brother, Edmund B. Cabot of Belmont, Massachusetts; and his first wife, Anne Cabot Ogilvy of Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania.

A local memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 9 at 10:30 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Naples, Florida. Immediate family and local friends are welcome to attend in remembrance of Tom.

Additionally, a celebration of Tom's life and a memorial service will be held in Greenwich, Connecticut in June (date pending).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests local contributions to St. Ann Catholic School's scholarship fund in Naples, Florida and more general contributions to the Center for Social Concerns at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.