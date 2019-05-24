Thomas D. Cabot, Jr.

Thomas D. (Tom) Cabot, Jr. died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on March 26, 2019 at the age of 96. Tom was born on October 15, 1922 in Boston, Massachusetts to Thomas D. and Virginia W. Cabot. He graduated from Nobles & Greenough School in 1940 and Harvard University in 1943. After University, he joined the United States Naval Reserves, attending the officer's training program at the University of Notre Dame. Tom served his country as a Naval Officer during World War II, working in the Pacific Theater on aviation electronics, radar and nuclear technology. After the war, he worked for American Research and Development Corporation, and later became Vice President and Director of Corporate Development at Cabot Corporation.

Tom is survived by his wife Mary McGrath Cabot; his six children, Thomas D. Cabot, III (Irene) of Ripton, Vermont; Moors C. Myers (Thomas) of Hamilton, New York; Cecily C. Klingman (Terence) of Durango, Colorado; Robert M. Cabot (Emlen) of Weston, Colorado; Laura Cabot Carrigan (Christopher) of Wenham, Massachusetts; and James W. Cabot (Suzanne) of Greenwich, Connecticut; his brothers Louis W. Cabot (Mabel) of Sarasota, Florida; Robert M. Cabot (Penny) of Seattle, Washington; sister Linda C. Black of Cambridge, Massachusetts; sister-in-law Betsy W. Cabot of Belmont, Massachusetts; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas D. and Virginia Cabot of Weston, Massachusetts; his youngest brother, Edmund B. Cabot of Belmont, Massachusetts; and his first wife, Anne Cabot Ogilvy of Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania.

A funeral mass will be held on June 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich. A reception will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Center for Social Concerns at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Published in GreenwichTime on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary