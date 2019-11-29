|
|
Thomas James Duffy
Thomas James Duffy, age 85, died peacefully in Stamford, CT with his loving family by his side. Tom was born in Brooklyn, NY to Antoinette and Thomas Duffy. Tom received a full academic scholarship to Hunter College and served his country in The Korean War upon graduation. After his discharge he joined Chemical Bank while completing an MBA from St. John's University. He lead Chemical's joint venture with The Bank of Liberia, where he met his wife, Moya, lounging around the pool in a white bikini. They moved to Singapore and Tom became regional manager for South East Asia. Moving to Hong Kong, Tom opened Chemical's first branch in Greater China. In the late 1970s, Tom was one of the first American bankers to visit China forging relationships with Chinese financial institutions. Tom joined Fiduciary Trust International in 1990 to expand their presence in East and Southeast Asia as well as Australasia. Tom retired to Greenwich, CT in 2006, where he was President of Georgetowne North Condominiums for [10] years. Tom enjoyed hiking with his wife, playing golf at Winged Foot with his son, skiing with his daughter and playing with her young son, Pierce. He also enjoyed sharing a glass of wine or two with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Moya nee Bolton, daughter Siobhan and his son-in-law Jerry Butler, son, Sean Duffy, nephew, Jimmy Sullivan and grandson, Pierce Butler. Family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch St., Greenwich, CT from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church 10 am in Greenwich, CT with interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, CT.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 1, 2019