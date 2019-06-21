Thomas Fujitani

Thomas Fujitani age 101 passed away at his home in Cos Cob on June 7, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1918 to Tom and Anna Fujitani in Rhode Island. After many moves, Tom at a young age settled in Cos Cob where he resided his entire life.

As a youngster, Tom was a superior athlete excelling in ice hockey. In high school, he was an all-star and captained the school's first varsity hockey team.

A WWII veteran, Tom first worked as a welder in the production of submarines. He then was assigned to the occupation force in Europe. Returning after the war, he continued work as a welder.

Soon after the start of Tom's 72 year marriage to Mary Bruno Fujitani, their first son Thomas was born. Peter and Margo followed and their family was complete.

Throughout his life, Tom enjoyed fishing, helping many to be successful anglers. In retirement, he continued to fish, adding golf and gardening to his recreational activities.

Thomas was predeceased by his wife Mary and son Thomas. He is survived by his daughter Margo and husband Richard, his son Peter and wife Kelly, daughter-in-law Donna Ferraro Fujitani, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

There will be a family gathering to celebrate Tom's life. Published in Greenwich Time on June 23, 2019