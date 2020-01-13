Home

Dr. Thomas J. Brown, a resident of Tacoma, Washington, formerly of Old Greenwich, Connecticut died on December 28, 2019.
He was born in Girardville, Pennsylvania on June 1, 1933 to Reverand Thomas and Helene Brown. Tom graduated from The Rayen High School and Denison University, both in Ohio. He received his Master's and Ph.D. from Ohio University. Tom was a teacher and administrator in the Greenwich Public Schools from 1960 to 1999.
He is survived by his wife Lynn, daughter Melanie (Brett) Freshwaters, grandson Cameron, and granddaughter Danielle, all of Tacoma, Washington. Tom is also survived by siblings Virginia (Richard) Gamble, Helene Sano, Mary Ellen (William Webster), Paul Brown, and Paula (Thomas) Holland. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Halbe, sister-in-law Jane Brown, and brother-in-law David Sano.
The family would like to thank Multicare Hospice, Franke Tobey Jones Care Center, and Edwards Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be private.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 19, 2020
