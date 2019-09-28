|
Thomas J. Vignali
Thomas James Vignali died peacefully on September 26, 2019 at Greenwich Woods. He was born on November 19, 1925 in Greenwich, CT at 32 Victoria Street, the son of the late Theresa and Angelo Vignali.
Tom was a proud veteran, having served as military police during World War II in Trier, Germany. He managed the A&P in Greenwich for many years where he was known as the Mayor of Greenwich. Tom loved his customers and the love was reciprocated.
He is survived by his bride of 65 years, Sharon Vignali, their 3 girls, Darlene Totilo (Anthony), twins Dale Soucy and Terri Vignali, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters, Angelina, Josephine and Nancy.
God gave us the most amazing dad, never with a negative word, always with a smile and always a kiss. We will miss you deeply our beautiful father. We will always cherish the memories we all shared with you. You were one of the most generous human beings we knew…Well dad, you have now entered into your permanent home of heaven with streets of gold, your mansion, your family and friends rejoice in your coming and of course JESUS. Daddy, this is a temporary separation…we will all be reunited again. We love you daddy, have fun on the roller coaster.
Burial will be on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 29, 2019