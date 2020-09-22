1/1
Thomas Klinka
Thomas J. Klinka
"Thomas J. Klinka, beloved husband and father"
On September 20, 2020, Tom Klinka, beloved husband and eternal soulmate of Veronica, passed on from this life while at home surrounded by family and in a peaceful manner. He was a proud and caring father of three daughters, Elisia, Alana and Melissa, a trusted brother of Bill and his wife Linda, and a fun loving pop pop to grandsons, Magnus and Miles. He was predeceased by Ma and Dad, Mary & Bill Klinka Sr. A lifelong resident who was born and raised in the Byram section of Greenwich, Tom served as sergeant in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He was a proud veteran. He received a BA in philosophy, with honors, from UConn Storrs. Tom was head chemist for over twenty years at RH Carlson in Greenwich, specializing in polymer proponents. He was an enthusiastic semi-professional soccer player, avid antique collector, talented award-winning photographer, and devoted rock'n'roll music aficionado. He attended the original Woodstock, and hundreds of other concerts over many decades. Tom had a recent exhibit of his rock'n'roll photography shown at the Byram Shubert Library in 2019.
Friends are welcome to join us at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Greenwich at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 24 for a brief outdoor service. At a later and safer time, we will have a memorial to celebrate Tom's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA Parkinson's Disease Consortium. Make Check Payable to: VA Connecticut HCS
Memo Line: IMO Thomas Klinka (Parkinson Consortium). Send to:
VA Connecticut Healthcare System
Voluntary Service (135)
950 Campbell Ave
West Haven, CT 06516
Electronic Donations may be made at:
https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/52253675 -
Select Connecticut Healthcare System and Veterans General Welfare Account – West Haven Campus, and put - IMO Thomas Klinka (Parkinson Consortium).



Published in Greenwich Time on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Service
02:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
