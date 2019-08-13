|
|
Thomas Maxson
It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Harvey Maxson announces his passing after a long illness, on Friday, June 21st, 2019, at the age of 70 years.
Tom, son of the late William Maxson and Mary Elizabeth Maxson, was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on October 1, 1948. He graduated in the Class of 1966 from Greenwich High School and attended Yankton College in South Dakota.
Tom's eclectic career included working as a long-distance truck driver, in a variety of sales roles, as an options trader and a submersible pump engineer. He was also a gifted mechanic with a lifelong passion for cars. During the late 1960s and early 1970s he was part of a racing pit crew and has followed Formula 1, IndyCar and NASCAR racing for the past 50 years.
Tom is survived by his mother, Mary Maxson, and sister, Marney Farmer, both of Danbury, Connecticut; his niece, Meghan Farmer of Bethel, Connecticut; his nephews, Colin Farmer of Norwalk, Connecticut and Joshua Maxson of Keene, New Hampshire and his great-nephew Mychael Maxson; and his wife, Jenifer Maxson of Shelter Island. He was predeceased by his brother William R. Maxson.
A Funeral Service in memory of Tom will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Sierra Club (sierraclubfoundation.org) in Tom's memory.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 14, 2019