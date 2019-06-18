Thomas Passios

Thomas Passios, age 86, passed away at his home in Greenwich on June 17. He was born on July 21, 1932 to John and Olga Passios who were immigrants from northern Greece. He grew up in Staten Island, NY and moved to Greenwich with his young family in 1968.

Tom was an army veteran who served in the Korean war. He was a graduate of the American Institute of Banking. In 1955, Tom began his career in the trust department of Grace National Bank. In 1977, he co-founded William D. Witter Inc. and in 1984 he went out on his own and founded Pinnacle Associates Ltd., an investment advisory firm. Tom was a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor award. He was a longstanding member of the Metropolitan Club in New York, serving on the Board of Governors as well as the Admissions, Executive and Finance committees. He was also an active member of the Church of the Archangels in Stamford and served on its Parish Council and Foundation Board.

In his earlier years, Tom enjoyed playing competitive games of tennis and racquetball. He also loved traveling the world with his wife and close friends. Above all, Tom was a devoted husband for 59 years and he treasured his family. Tom is survived by his wife Andronike, his sister Elizabeth Christon; his son John Passios and wife Jacqueline; his daughter Susan Root and husband Steven; his son Kimon Passios and wife Julie; and his grandchildren Alexandra, Michael, Tom, Taylor, Matthew, Giselle, Christian, Cara and Nicholas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to support Type I Diabetes research at the Faustman Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital. Please use the link www.faustmanlab.org/donate/#make-a-gift.

Respects can be made on Thursday, June 20 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT. The funeral will take place on Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Archangels, 1527 Bedford St., Stamford, CT. Published in GreenwichTime on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary