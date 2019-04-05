|
Thomas N. Sorensen, Sr.
Thomas N. Sorensen, Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in Vermont, on March 15, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center with family by his side. He was a paratrooper in the U.S Army, honorably discharged achieving the rank of sergeant. He was also honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy reserve and U.S Army reserve. He was employed by the Town of Greenwich Police Department as a detective in the identification bureau for over 20 years. He was predeceased by his mother and father Mary Sorensen and Nelson T. Sorensen, Sr. and one brother Nelson T. Sorensen, Jr. Survived by his wife of 61 years Elizabeth A. Sorensen. One son, Thomas N. Sorensen, Jr. Two daughters Stacey (Ken) Romaine and Tamara. Four grandchildren Sarah, Ken, Ryan and Tyler and 5 great-grandsons. Services were private, burial at Putnam Cemetery, March 20th, 2019.
Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 5, 2019