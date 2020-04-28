|
|
Timothy D. Morris
Timothy D. Morris, former longtime Greenwich resident, passed away from complications due to lung cancer treatment. Timothy passed away at home in Stamford, CT at the age of 65 surrounded by his family.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Maria Morris; his children, Frank Telesco, Lizette Morris, and Danielle Morris. He is also survived by two aunts and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, John (Scotty) Morris; mother, Caroline Morris; sister, Deborah Telesco and brother, James Morris.
Timothy was born on July 16, 1954 in Greenwich, CT. As a kid he played baseball and as a young man he played softball for many teams. He worked for the Town of Greenwich Tree Department for 10 years as a tree climber and also a waiter at Manero's Restaurant. July 2, 1983, he married Maria Morris, who stole his heart one day after a happy accident involving a broken garbage bag.
Timothy was a loving husband and father. He devoted himself to the betterment of his family throughout his entire life and will be missed by everyone.
A memorial service to celebrate Timothy's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Stamford Health Bennett Cancer Center, Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Boulevard, Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902, support.stamfordhospitalfoundation.org/bcchm.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 29, 2020