Timothy F. Devitt

Timothy F. Devitt Obituary
Timothy F. Devitt
Timothy Francis Devitt, 50, of Bridgeport, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born February 1, 1969 in Greenwich, the son of the late Harry Joseph Devitt and the late Ann Ryan Devitt. Timmy was a 1987 graduate of Greenwich High School. He was a house painter and enjoyed boating, fishing, and the beach. He was an excellent cook and loved visits to Arthur Avenue in the Bronx. He also volunteered as a cook for Bridge House in Bridgeport.
He is survived by his brother Daniel (Rachel) Devitt, nephew Crosson Devitt and niece Lula Devitt, all of Locust Grove, GA. He is also survived by his aunt Kathleen (Michael) Devitt Moretti of Glenville and many cousins.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT 06830. The graveside service will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, North Street, Greenwich, CT 06830.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bridge House, 880 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605.
Published in GreenwichTime on June 16, 2019
