Timothy Paul Palmer
Timothy Paul Palmer , born Oct. 11, 1953, passed away at age 65 on August 9, 2019. He is survived by his two sons, Robert Pierson Palmer and Timothy David Palmer; and his brother, Richard Palmer. There will be a memorial service in his honor at Saint Paul's Church in Riverside on Thursday, August 22nd, at 10:00 a.m.
The Palmer family has been part of Old Greenwich since it's inception, and Tim was very involved in the community. He owned and managed one of the oldest businesses in Old Greenwich, SP Palmer & Sons Plumbing and Heating, which was passed down to him from his father Paul Palmer. Just like his father, Tim was an accomplished heating and plumbing technician; and possessed a talent when it came to fixing things. Often, Tim would offer his mechanical skills free of charge to help others repair and improve their cars, boats, and motorcycles. Tim earned the gratitude of many, as he would surprise people with his generosity and willingness to lend a hand.
Tim was well known and respected throughout the town of Greenwich. He seemed to bring smiles and laughter everywhere he went. With a fun loving demeanor and an endearing charm, people would gravitate towards him and find themselves amidst a good time. Joy is a precious commodity, but something Tim would always have in abundance.
The level of support that the people in the community have extended to the family only demonstrates how Tim was truly loved and cherished by many. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to local nonprofits, such as the Sound Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Boy Scouts of America, the Lions Club, or CFE/Save the Sound. To leave an online condolence, please visit LeoPGallagherGreenwich.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 20, 2019